lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after buying an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $396,818,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,777,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LULU opened at $164.62 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Truist Financial cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

