First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $553.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Shares of VRTX opened at $408.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

