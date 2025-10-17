First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.42 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

