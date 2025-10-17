SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The firm has a market cap of $380.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $241.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

