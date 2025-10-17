SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $187.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

