Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Republic Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.10.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

