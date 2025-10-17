Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,870 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

