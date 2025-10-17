Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 759 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

