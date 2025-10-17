Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 750 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 348.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

