S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.23.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $471.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

