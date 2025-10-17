Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,600,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after buying an additional 712,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,090,000 after buying an additional 59,268 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,414,000 after buying an additional 231,691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 634,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,488,000 after buying an additional 130,091 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

