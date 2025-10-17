Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.63% of Emerson Electric worth $1,223,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

