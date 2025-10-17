iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stock Holdings Cut by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJR opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

