Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330,812 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Palantir Technologies worth $339,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $178.12 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $190.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $422.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.75, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

