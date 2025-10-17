Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,553 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $227.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

