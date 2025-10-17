Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

