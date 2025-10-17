Q4 Earnings Estimate for Progressive Issued By Roth Capital

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGR. Barclays set a $271.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.96.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $221.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average of $258.46. Progressive has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,778 shares of company stock worth $31,683,756. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,200,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

