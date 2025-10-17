Master S Wealth Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Deere & Company $DE

Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.76.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $456.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.62. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

