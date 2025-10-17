Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.58 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

