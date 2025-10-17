Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys Shares of 28,368 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2025

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $259.23 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.03 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,434,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.