Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys Shares of 28,368 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $259.23 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.03 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,434,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

