Commons Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Commons Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.