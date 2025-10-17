Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 7,290 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

