351 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Bought by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $757.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $764.67 and a 200 day moving average of $668.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $769.40.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

