Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $62.33 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.9% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $62,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

