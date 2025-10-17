Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Holdings Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $241.61 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.92 and its 200-day moving average is $224.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

