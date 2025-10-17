TFC Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. $MET

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 287,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,534,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in MetLife by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MetLife by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.