Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.3%

SPGI opened at $471.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.41 and a 200-day moving average of $513.51.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

