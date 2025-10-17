Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,880 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after purchasing an additional 455,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after purchasing an additional 177,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

