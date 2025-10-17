Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Fortinet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund raised its position in Fortinet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

