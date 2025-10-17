WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 4,827 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $210.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.