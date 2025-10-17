iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,183,000 after buying an additional 846,406 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

