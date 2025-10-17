ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.