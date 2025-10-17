Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,381,000 after purchasing an additional 709,648 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4%

EW opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

