Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $4,393,244.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,010,417.70. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,510 shares of company stock valued at $112,585,800. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

Vistra Trading Down 0.3%

VST stock opened at $210.20 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day moving average is $174.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

