Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,984 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 8.3%

MMC stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.12 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

