Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

