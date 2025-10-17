Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

