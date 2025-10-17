Nordea Investment Management AB Has $379.39 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of S&P Global worth $379,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $471.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.51. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.