Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after buying an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

