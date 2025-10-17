Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 179,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

