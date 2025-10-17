Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 target price (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $500.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $492.25 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

