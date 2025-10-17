Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

