Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:EMR opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

