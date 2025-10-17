First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 156 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 450,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 139,170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Zacks Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.14.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $812.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $785.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $812.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

