Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stock Holdings Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.9%

HLT opened at $257.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.13 and a 200-day moving average of $254.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.88.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

