CGC Financial Services LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,698,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,734,000 after buying an additional 107,009 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $191.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.52. The company has a market cap of $461.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

