Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $954.39 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $981.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,015.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.71.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

