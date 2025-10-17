Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NRGV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Energy Vault from $0.50 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Energy Vault Stock Down 12.0%

NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.93. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.18 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a negative net margin of 279.38%. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 20,182,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,419,483.20. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,934,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,550.02. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 132,400 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 and have sold 200,000 shares valued at $584,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 381.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

