SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

