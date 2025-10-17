Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Stake Boosted by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 123.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Croban grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 423,601 shares of company stock worth $14,017,592 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.